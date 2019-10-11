Somalia Open for Business, says Petroleum Minister: 15 Licenses on Offer

Rich in hydrocarbons and possessing a favorable geological structure, Somalia holds huge opportunities for investors looking to enter the East African market, said the country’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Hon. Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed at the Africa Oil & Power conference. “Nowhere is the contribution that the energy industry can make to civil society […]

