Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South Africa: Baseless and Defamatory Claims about Speaker on Twitter


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Juin 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Speaker of the National Assembly has noted with dismay dissemination of false, malicious and defamatory gossip on the Twitter social media platform claiming that she has several business interests which were not divulged to Parliament’s Registrar of Members’ Interests. The source of these outrageous and spurious claims, which have been retweeted thousands of times […]

The Speaker of the National Assembly has noted with dismay dissemination of false, malicious and defamatory gos...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/06/2018

Chad’s Innovation Summit aide la jeunesse tchadienne à aller de l’avant

Chad’s Innovation Summit aide la jeunesse tchadienne à aller de l’avant

Tchad : la fondation Grand Coeur intensifie son action humanitaire Tchad : la fondation Grand Coeur intensifie son action humanitaire 15/06/2018

Populaires

Rugby : Franc succès pour la première édition du Challenge PASQUIER en République Démocratique du Con go

17/06/2018

Entretien téléphonique entre le Président de la République, Emmanuel Macron, et Fayez Sarraj, Premier mini stre de Libye

18/06/2018

Culte d’action de grâce au temple Anatirova Manjakamiadana : « Nous devons passer outre les dissensions et ouvrer pour la paix de la nation »

18/06/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 14/06/2018 - Adil Abou

Eid El Fitr : Bonne fête à tous (Ahmat Yacoub)

Eid El Fitr : Bonne fête à tous (Ahmat Yacoub)

Italie et Union européenne : Un « ping-pong » avec les migrants au détriment des droits fondamentaux Italie et Union européenne : Un « ping-pong » avec les migrants au détriment des droits fondamentaux 14/06/2018 - Me Megherbi et Me Schmid

ANALYSE - 07/06/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

La lutte contre la criminalité, nouvel objectif de coopération entre l'Algérie et la France

La lutte contre la criminalité, nouvel objectif de coopération entre l'Algérie et la France

Délai de recours contre une obligation de quitter le territoire notifiée à un étranger détenu et délai au juge pour statuer sur cette contestation jugés trop courts par le Conseil Constitutionnel Délai de recours contre une obligation de quitter le territoire notifiée à un étranger détenu et délai au juge pour statuer sur cette contestation jugés trop courts par le Conseil Constitutionnel 07/06/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 14/06/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

L'Arabie Saoudite ou le déshonneur du Monde Arabe lors du vote sur l'attribution de la Coupe de Monde de football 2026

L'Arabie Saoudite ou le déshonneur du Monde Arabe lors du vote sur l'attribution de la Coupe de Monde de football 2026

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko 11/05/2018 - Arthur Mabiala

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.