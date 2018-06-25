South Africa: Constitutional Review Committee to start hearings in the Northern Cape

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee will tomorrow (26 June 2018) commence with it public hearings into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution. The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of Section 25 of the Constitution and other […]

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee will tomorrow (26 June 2018) commence with it public hearings into a possible review o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...