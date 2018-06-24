South Africa: Deputy Minister Magwanishe arrives in India for Investment mission

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Bulelani Magwanishe has arrived in Hyderabad, India where he is leading a mission as part of government’s investment attraction drive in the pharmaceutical sector. Magwanishe will be meeting with leading companies in the pharmaceutical sector in the Indian cities of Hyderabad, Bangalore and Ahmedabad in an effort […]

