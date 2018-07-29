Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South Africa: Joint Constitutional Review Committee Concludes Public Hearings in The Eastern Cape


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Co-Chairperson of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee, Mr Vincent Smith, has emphasized the Committee’s satisfaction with the concluded Gauteng leg of public hearings on the possible review of Section 25 of the Constitution. The quality of argument and the number of people who attended were of the highest order and was on par, if […]

The Co-Chairperson of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee, Mr Vincent Smith, has emphasized the Committee’s satisfaction with the concluded ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 29/07/2018

N’Djamena : un véhicule prend feu dans le 8ème arrondissement

N’Djamena : un véhicule prend feu dans le 8ème arrondissement

Tchad : la CTDDH salue l'objectivité du rapport d'Amnesty Tchad : la CTDDH salue l'objectivité du rapport d'Amnesty 29/07/2018

Populaires

N’Djamena : un véhicule prend feu dans le 8ème arrondissement

29/07/2018

Tchad : la CTDDH salue l'objectivité du rapport d'Amnesty

29/07/2018

Santé : le point sur la lutte contre le paludisme au Tchad

29/07/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Lac Tchad : contre l'extrémisme, le CEDPE appelle à accélérer le processus de développement
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

Nouveau coup de grâce aux fantasmes polisariens

Nouveau coup de grâce aux fantasmes polisariens

Djibouti - Wikileaks : la France a-t-elle des prétentions territoriales en mer rouge ? Djibouti - Wikileaks : la France a-t-elle des prétentions territoriales en mer rouge ? 21/07/2018 - CHEHEM RENARD

ANALYSE - 24/07/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement

Le système éducatif tchadien est assassiné Le système éducatif tchadien est assassiné 22/07/2018 - Benoudjita François

REACTION - 22/07/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique 21/07/2018 - ZEDKAM PRODUCT

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.