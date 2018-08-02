South Africa: Joint Constitutional Review Committee to Conclude Provincial Hearings in Cape Town

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) will hold their last provincial public hearings in Goodwood in Cape Town. The committee has already held hearings in all provinces. The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses […]

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) will hold their last provincial public hearings in Goodwood in Cape Town. The committe...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...