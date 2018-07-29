South Africa: Joint Constitutional Review Committee to Wrap Up Section 25 Public Hearings in Bigger Venue in Western Cape

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) will next week wrap up its provincial public hearings with both delegations holding hearings in the Western Cape. The committee also announced a bigger venue for the final day of its hearings. The committee decided to change the venue for the final provincial leg of the public hearings in […]

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) will next week wrap up its provincial public hearings with both delegations holding hearings in the We...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...