South Africa: Labour Committee discusses workers’ rights in Horse-racing Industry

The Portfolio Committee on Labour today met with the Department of Labour and the Department of Trade and Industry to discuss matters affecting employees in the horse-racing industry. The matter first came to Parliament when the South African Grooms’ Association (Saga) complained to the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry during public hearings on the […]

The Portfolio Committee on Labour today met with the Department of Labour and the Department of Trade and Industry to discuss ma...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...