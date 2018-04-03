South Africa: Minister Mokonyane condemns the stratcom narrative on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Minister Mokonyane has noted reports from a local broadcaster and some international news agencies which continue to use an apartheid era narrative to cast aspersions on the revolutionary character of Mama Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. The narrative is not only a mischievous distortion, it is devoid of truth and a clear example of the lack of […]

Minister Mokonyane has noted reports from a local broadcaster and some international news agencies which continue to use an apartheid era ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...