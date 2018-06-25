South Africa: Minister of Environmental Affairs, Dr Edna Molewa Concludes Europe Visit to Attend the Petersberg Climate Dialogue and the 2nd Session of the Ministerial on Climate action

The Minister of Environmental Affairs, Dr Edna Molewa today concluded her successful visit to Europe which included two climate change related Ministerial Working Meetings. The Petersberg Climate Dialogue was hosted by Germany in Berlin on the 18th and 19th June 2018 and the 2nd Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA) hosted by the EU and the […]

The Minister of Environmental Affairs, Dr Edna Molewa today concluded her successful visit to Europe which included two climate change related Min...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...