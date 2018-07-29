South Africa: Parliament’s Presiding Officers Shocked at Prof Mayosi’s Passing

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, National Assembly Speaker Ms Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Ms Thandi Modise have expressed shock at the untimely passing on of a leading South African cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi. Professor Mayosi is the recipient of the country’s highest honour, the Order of Mapungubwe, which was awarded by […]
