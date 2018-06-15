Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South Africa: President Ramaphosa declares a Special Provincial Official Funeral for Queen Mother of Amampondo


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Juin 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral for Queen Mother of Amampondo aseNyandeni, Queen Fikelephi ‘Bongolethu’ Ndamase, who passed away on Thursday, 07 June 2018. The Special Provincial Official Funeral is reserved for distinguished persons as decided by the President of the Republic, after considering a request from the province of origin. […]

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral for Queen Mother of Amampondo ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 14/06/2018

Tchad : "nous ne faillirons pas à notre devoir", Zara Mahamat, coordinatrice de Dja FM

Tchad : "nous ne faillirons pas à notre devoir", Zara Mahamat, coordinatrice de Dja FM

Tchad : prise de fonction des nouveaux gouverneurs Tchad : prise de fonction des nouveaux gouverneurs 13/06/2018

Populaires

Serment confessionnel : "des spéculations tendancieuses et incompréhensibles", estime Déby

15/06/2018

Tchad : la fondation Grand Coeur intensifie son action humanitaire

15/06/2018

Les fidèles musulmans célèbrent la fête du Ramadan

15/06/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 14/06/2018 - Me Megherbi et Me Schmid

Italie et Union européenne : Un « ping-pong » avec les migrants au détriment des droits fondamentaux

Italie et Union européenne : Un « ping-pong » avec les migrants au détriment des droits fondamentaux

Tchad : la IVème République n'est pas une République bananière Tchad : la IVème République n'est pas une République bananière 13/06/2018 - ALLATCHI Yaya

ANALYSE - 07/06/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

La lutte contre la criminalité, nouvel objectif de coopération entre l'Algérie et la France

La lutte contre la criminalité, nouvel objectif de coopération entre l'Algérie et la France

Délai de recours contre une obligation de quitter le territoire notifiée à un étranger détenu et délai au juge pour statuer sur cette contestation jugés trop courts par le Conseil Constitutionnel Délai de recours contre une obligation de quitter le territoire notifiée à un étranger détenu et délai au juge pour statuer sur cette contestation jugés trop courts par le Conseil Constitutionnel 07/06/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 11/05/2018 - Arthur Mabiala

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko

Tchad : la CTDDH appelle au respect des droits fondamentaux de personnes extradées Tchad : la CTDDH appelle au respect des droits fondamentaux de personnes extradées 05/05/2018 - CTDDH

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.