South Africa: President Ramaphosa declares a Special Provincial Official Funeral for Queen Mother of Amampondo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral for Queen Mother of Amampondo aseNyandeni, Queen Fikelephi ‘Bongolethu’ Ndamase, who passed away on Thursday, 07 June 2018. The Special Provincial Official Funeral is reserved for distinguished persons as decided by the President of the Republic, after considering a request from the province of origin. […]

