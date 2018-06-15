South Africa: President Ramaphosa engages with scenario Planning Towards 2030

President Ramaphosa has today, 13 June 2018, received a briefing on the Indlulamithi South African Scenarios towards 2030. The South African Scenarios is an independent project initiated by respected academic Dr Somadoda Fikeni, multinational Anglo American and the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA) and is aimed at framing a national conversation, beyond the current […]

President Ramaphosa has today, 13 June 2018, received a briefing on the Indlulamithi South African ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...