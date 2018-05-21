South Africa: President Ramaphosa saddened by the passing of jazz artist Dr Phillip Tabane

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his deep sadness and condolences on behalf of the Republic of South Africa to the family of Dr Phillip Nchipi Tabane, who passed away after a long illness on 18 May 2018. Dr Phillip Nchipi Tabane is celebrated worldwide by jazz enthusiasts as the founding member of the Malombo Jazzmen, […]

