South Africa: Section 232 Investigation by the United States of America on Steel and Aluminium Products

The South African Government has noted the announcement of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump on 8 March 2018 that he has signed proclamations to impose a 10 percent ad valorem tariff on aluminnium articles and a 25 percent ad valorem tariff on steel articles. It was further announced that the […]

The South African Government has noted the announcement of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump on 8 March 2018 that he has signed proclamations ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...