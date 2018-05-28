Alwihda Info
South Africa: Special Economic Zones Officials to Attend Training in China


28 Mai 2018


A group of 50 Special Economic Zones (SEZ) practitioners and supporting sector specialists from the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti), provincial departments and local municipalities and agencies responsible for the implementation of the SEZ Programme will participate in the Capacity Building Programme on the SEZs in Tianjin, China from 31 May-7 June 2018. […]

