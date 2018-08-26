South Africa: Statistician-General to release report on Recorded live births, 2017

The Statistician-General of South Africa, Risenga Maluleke, will release the Recorded live births, 2017 report at a media briefing to be held on Monday, 27 August 2018 in Pretoria. The Recorded live births report presents information on live births in South Africa, based on data from the national birth registration system. The report also provides […]

The Statistician-General of South Africa, Risenga Maluleke, will release the Recorded live births, 2017 report at a media briefing to be h...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...