The Subcommittee on the Review of the National Assembly Rules will meet tomorrow and Thursday (10 and 11 January 2018) to deliberate on draft procedure for implementing section 89(1) of the Constitution, which deals with the removal of the President. The meeting is scheduled as follows: Date: 10 and 11 January 2018 Time: 10h00 to […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...