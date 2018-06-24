Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South Africa condemns the attack at a peaceful rally in Ethiopia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Juin 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, extended the country’s deepest condolences to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia following an attack against civilians at a rally in Addis Ababa on Saturday, 23 June 2018, which was held in […]

H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, extended the country’s deepest condolences to Prime Minister ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 22/06/2018

Tchad : Adam Nouki Charfadine rejette les chefs d'inculpation retenus contre lui

Tchad : Adam Nouki Charfadine rejette les chefs d'inculpation retenus contre lui

Conseil des ministres : trois projets de loi adoptés Conseil des ministres : trois projets de loi adoptés 22/06/2018

Populaires

Tchad : adoption du rapport d'enquête parlementaire sur le système éducatif

24/06/2018

Tchad : riposte du ministère de la Santé face à la prolifération des cas de rougeoles

24/06/2018

Le Tchad condamne l'attentat d'Addis Abeba

24/06/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/06/2018 - M. Urbain TABEMARA

Centrafrique : La Journée de l’Enfant Africain et l’enfant centrafricain

Centrafrique : La Journée de l’Enfant Africain et l’enfant centrafricain

Eid El Fitr : Bonne fête à tous (Ahmat Yacoub) Eid El Fitr : Bonne fête à tous (Ahmat Yacoub) 14/06/2018 - Adil Abou

ANALYSE - 22/06/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Etranger malade : la procédure de demande de titre de séjour pour raisons de santé

Etranger malade : la procédure de demande de titre de séjour pour raisons de santé

La lutte contre la criminalité, nouvel objectif de coopération entre l'Algérie et la France La lutte contre la criminalité, nouvel objectif de coopération entre l'Algérie et la France 07/06/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 14/06/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

L'Arabie Saoudite ou le déshonneur du Monde Arabe lors du vote sur l'attribution de la Coupe de Monde de football 2026

L'Arabie Saoudite ou le déshonneur du Monde Arabe lors du vote sur l'attribution de la Coupe de Monde de football 2026

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko 11/05/2018 - Arthur Mabiala

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.