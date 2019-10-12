South Africa crowned champions and Kenya book their Spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The second day of the 2019 Rugby Africa (RugbyAfrique.com) Women’s Sevenssponsored by Société Générale has come to an end on Sunday and so did the tournament. Kenya lost the final game to South Africa 14-15, however, they still managed to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. South Africa and Kenya are both entitled to participate […]

