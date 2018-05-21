South Africa wine voted as premier best-buy winner at SIAL China International fair

South African made Totus Limited Release Pinotage wine was crowned the Best-Buy Award winner in the Still Red Wines category at a competition that took place during the 19th edition of the SIAL China International Trade Fair for Food which ended in Shanghai, China yesterday. Trajan Wines, producers of Totus, was part of a twenty-three-member […]

