South Sudan: Deminer killed in incident at Melut demolition site

The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) South Sudan has confirmed that a deminer working for a contracting partner suffered serious injuries while working at a demolition site and later died in hospital. A second deminer received minor injuries in the incident which took place at Melut in the Upper Nile region of South Sudan […]

