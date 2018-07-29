Speech by UK ambassador during the Queen’s Birthday Party in Mogadishu

Welcome Queen’s Birthday Party, our guest of honour H.E. Deputy Prime Minister, Mahdi Ahmed Khadar. This may be a humble patch of astroturf on an airfield but it’s greatly elevated by your presence. I know that one day, if your government’s vision for reform succeeds, we’ll be able to build a new Embassy downtown. And […]

Welcome Queen’s Birthday Party, our guest of honour H.E. Deputy Prime Minister, Mahdi Ahmed Khadar. This may be a humble patch of astroturf on an airfield but it’s grea...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...