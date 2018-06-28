Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Intercommunal Clashes and Human Rights Violations in Mopti Region, Mali

The Secretary-General is following with concern the rising toll of intercommunal clashes in central Mali, including the killing of 22 people in the village of Koumaga, Mopti region, on 23 June. He calls for calm and restraint, and urges all parties to seek a peaceful resolution of differences and reconciliation through dialogue. The Secretary-General expresses […]

