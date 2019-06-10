Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Mali

The Secretary-General is outraged by reports that at least 95 civilians, including women and children, have been killed and many injured following an attack yesterday on Sobanou-Kou village, Mopti region, in central Mali. He strongly condemns this attack and calls on the Malian authorities to investigate this tragedy and to bring the perpetrators to justice. […]

