Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General – on the plane crash in Sudan

The Secretary-General is saddened at the tragic loss of lives in the airplane crash yesterday near El Geneina in Sudan. He conveys his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims, including those of a staff member of the World Food Programme (WFP). The Secretary-General also extends his condolences to the people and Government of […]

