Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the situation in Abyei

The Secretary-General is saddened by the incident that occurred earlier today at the Amiet Market in Abyei, during which two United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) peacekeepers, conducting a routine patrol, came under attack by unknown assailants. One peacekeeper was killed while the other was wounded. Five civilians from Abyei region were also […]

The Secretary-General is saddened by the incident that occurred earlier today at the Amiet Market in Abyei, during which tw...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...