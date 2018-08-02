Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on the ECOWAS-ECCAS joint Summit

The Secretary-General commends the Central and West African regions for their successful Joint Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) on Peace, Security, Stability and the Fight against Terrorism and Violent Extremism, which took place in Lomé, Togo, on 30 July 2018. The […]

The Secretary-General commends the Central and West African regions for their successful Joint Summit of the Economic Community o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...