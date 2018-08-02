Statement by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu, on the occasion of the monthly media briefing, OR Tambo Building, Pretoria, 02 August 2018

Good afternoon to you all, ladies and gentlemen of the media, I would like to recognise specifically our Acting Director-General, Amb Nkosi, my advisors present here today and all DIRCO senior managers. The last time we met in this setting, we made an undertaking that we will convene more of these types of engagements in […]

Good afternoon to you all, ladies and gentlemen of the media, I would like to recognise specifically our Acting Director-General, Amb Nkosi, my advisors present here...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...