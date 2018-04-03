Statement of the Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union following the death of Winnie Madikazela-Mandela

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has learned with great shock and profound sadness of the death of Winnie Madikazela-Mandela. Winnie Madikazela-Mandela was an icon of the liberation struggle against Apartheid in South Africa. She will forever be remembered as a fearless campaigner who sacrificed much of her life for freedom […]

