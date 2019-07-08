Sudan: UN experts denounce Internet shutdown, call for immediate restoration

UN human rights experts* have denounced measures taken by the authorities to shut down the Internet in Sudan, saying it stifles free expression and association. “In the past few weeks, we have continued to receive reports on Internet blocking of social media platforms by the Transitional Military Council,” the experts said. “The Internet shut down […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...