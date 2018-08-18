Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Suspense is high for the three remaining matches of the African qualifiers for the Rugby World Cup 2019 this Saturday, 18th August


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Août 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup (www.RugbyAfrique.com) concludes this Saturday, August 18th with three intense matches. In Windhoek, Namibia will host Kenya for the final match of the tournament. With 17 points on the scoreboard, Kenya absolutely needs to win the match to overtake Namibia who already have a total of 20 points. In the […]

The 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup (www.RugbyAfrique.com) concludes this Saturday, August 18th with three intense matches. In Windhoek, Namibia will host Ken...

