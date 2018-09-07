Tajani: In the absence of a central role for the EU, the future of Libya will be in the hands of other countries

“The future of Libya is being decided now, and the EU has to play a central role in managing this crisis. If we are not able to carry out this task, we will leave the door open for the ambitions and interests of countries, such as Russia, Egypt or the United Arab Emirates”. With these […]

