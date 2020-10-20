Tanzania: African Development Fund Approves $50.7m COVID-19 Crisis Response Budget Support

The Board of Directors of the African Development Fund (ADF) has approved a loan of UA 36 million ($50.7 million) to Tanzania, to finance the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The loan, from the African Development Bank Group’s (https://www.AfDB.org/) COVID-19 Response Facility (CRF), will support the Government of Tanzania’s $109 million national COVID-19 response […]

The Board of Directors of the African Development Fund (ADF) has approved a loan of UA 36 million ($50.7 milli...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...