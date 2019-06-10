Teachers in Aweil commit to teach peace in their schools (by Deng Mou)

Teachers in South Sudan’s Aweil area have been identified as key players in building national identity and social cohesion in schools and the larger society. This revelation was made at a one-day workshop, organized by the Civil Affairs Division of the United Nations mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), to enlighten the teachers about the revitalized […]
