The Africa Women’s Sevens tournament will crown the 2018 African Champions in Botswana

With 10 national teams competing for the title of African Champion, the tournament which will take place on May 26 and 27 is likely to showcase some exciting rugby. It will be preceded by a conference on the theme of the place of women in rugby. 13 African unions’ representatives are expected as well as […]

With 10 national teams competing for the title of African Champion, the tournament which will take place on May 26 and 27 is likely to showcase some exciting rugby. It will be precede...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...