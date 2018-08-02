The African Development Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Kapil Kapoor as Director General, Southern Africa Regional Development and Business Delivery Office

The African Development Bank Group (https://www.AfDB.org/en/) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Kapil Kapoor as Director General, Southern Africa Regional Development and Business Delivery Office with effect from [1](x-apple-data-detectors://0)[st](x-apple-data-detectors://0)[September](x-apple-data-detectors://0)[2018](x-apple-data-detectors://0). Dr Kapoor, a citizen of India, has been… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/the-african-development-bank-group-is-pleased...
