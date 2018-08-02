The African Development Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Mateus Magala as Vice President for Corporate Services and Human Resources, effective from September 1, 2018

The African Development Bank Group (https://www.AfDB.org/en/) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Mateus Magala as Vice President for Corporate Services and Human Resources, effective from September 1, 2018. Dr. Magala, a citizen of Mozambique, is currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Electricity of Mozambique (EDM). He holds a Masters in […]

The African Development Bank Group (https://www.AfDB.org/en/) is pleased to an...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...