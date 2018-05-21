The European Union Gives another Boost to the Promotion of Culture and Creative Industries in Liberia

The 2018 EUROLIBERIAN Film Festival closes today but new horizons open up for the promotion of culture and creativity in Liberia as the European Union launches a new project for a social enterprise cinema arthouse in Monrovia. On 18th May 2018 during the closing event of the 2018 EUROLIBERIAN Film Festival the European Union will […]

The 2018 EUROLIBERIAN Film Festival closes today but new horizons open up for the promotion of culture and creativity in Liberia as the European Union launc...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...