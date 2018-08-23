The Government of Uganda promotes oil and gas projects at Africa Oil Week 2018

Hon Irene Muloni, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, in the Republic of Uganda will lead a delegation of private and public-sector players from Uganda’s oil and gas sector to the Africa Oil Week 2018 (http://www.Africa-OilWeek.com), which will be held between 5 – 9 November, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. Hon Muloni said, […]

