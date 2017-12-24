Alwihda Info
The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) sign First-ever Line of Financing agreement


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Décembre 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private sector (ICD) ([www.ICD-ps.org](http://www.icd-ps.org/)) and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) ([www.Afreximbank.com](http://www.afreximbank.com/)) signed a Line of financing agreement for a USD 100-million facility. The USD 100-million line of financing facility will be utilized by Afreximbank to provide Shariah-compliant financing… Read more on https://icd.africa-newsroom.com/press/the-islamic-corporation-for-the-development-...

