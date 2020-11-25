The Republic of Seychelles ratifies the Treaty for the establishment of the African Medicines Agency (AMA)

The Republic of Seychelles becomes the fourth AU member states to ratify the Treaty for the establishment of the African Medicines Agency (AMA) on 13th August 2020, in Victoria, Seychelles and deposited the instrument of accession to the Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union on 23rd November 2020 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The […]

