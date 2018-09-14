The Right Mix for Every Shower Experience: Thanks to GROHE’s New Shower System Euphoria SmartControl

Multi-jet shower head for more showering comfort; Intuitive push and turn control unit in minimalist design; Large variety of combinations at the highest level Immerse yourself in a new dimension of showering – that is what GROHE (www.GROHE.com) SmartControl stands for. From now on, the experience of “Push, Turn, Shower” will be even more multifaceted: […]

Multi-jet shower head for more showering comfort; Intuitive push and turn control unit in minimalist design; Large variety of combina...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...