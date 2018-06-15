The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) steps up efforts to prevent statelessness in South Sudan.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) jointly with the Directorate of Nationality, Passports and Immigration (DNPI) of South Sudan and Forcier Consulting launched today a study on statelessness in South Sudan. The Study commissioned by UNHCR in cooperation with DNPI and Forcier Consulting in 2017 explains main triggers behind the statelessness in South Sudan, outlines categories […]

