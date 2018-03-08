The United Nations in Egypt Commends the National Efforts for the Advancement of Egyptian Women

On the occasion of the International Women’s Day (IWD), the United Nations (UN) in Egypt commends the national efforts and the strong political will to advance the status of Egyptian women. Reiterating the UN Secretary-General’s message for IWD, the UN will continue to support women around the world in addressing the various forms of discrimination […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...