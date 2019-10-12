Alwihda Info
Three months after the kidnapping of MP Sergewa, UNSMIL calls for her immediate releases and all victims of enforced disappearance in Libya


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Three months ago, Siham Sergewa, an elected member of the House of Representatives, was seized at night from her home in Benghazi. Since her violent abduction by armed men, Ms. Sergewa’s fate remains unknown. UNSMIL continues to follow up on the enforced disappearance of Ms. Sergewa and similar cases throughout the country. The Mission reiterates […]

