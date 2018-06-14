WASHINGTON – Today (13/06/2018) US department of the treasury’s, the Bun Hieng’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Dominican Republic Senator Felix Ramon Bautista Rosario (Bautista) for engaging in corrupt acts, including in relation to reconstruction efforts in Haiti, and Cambodian General Hing Bun Hieng (Bun Hieng) for being the leader of an entity […]

WASHINGTON – Today (13/06/2018) US department of the treasury’s, the Bun Hieng’s Office of For...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...