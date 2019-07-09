Alwihda Info
Troika welcomes the consensus reached by the Parties in Addis Ababa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Juillet 2019


The Troika countries welcome the consensus reached by the Parties in Addis Ababa on the way forward, and we congratulate the Parties for having demonstrated their will and ability to continue to work together to implement the Revitalized Peace Agreement. We would also like to express our gratitude to IGAD and the IGAD Countries for […]

