Two hydropower plants authorized in Morocco

In parallel to the “Photovoltaica” congress of renewable energies in Marrakech, Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588) (www.Voltalia.com) announces it has obtained permits for two hydropower plants of 9.8 MW and 7.2 MW in Morocco. Delivered by the Moroccan Ministry for Energy, the permits relate to two hydropower plants projects of 9.8 MW and 7.2 […]

In parallel to the “Photovoltaica” congress of renewable energies in Marrakech, Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR00119955...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...