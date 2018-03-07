U.S.-Africa Relations: A New Framework

Remarks by Rex W. Tillerson, Secretary of State: MR CABRERA: Good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for being with us today for a very, very special presentation. I’m honored to welcome our Secretary of State to George Mason, who, as you know, is on his way to a very important trip to Africa. And […]

Remarks by Rex W. Tillerson, Secretary of State: MR CABRERA: Good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for being with us today for a very, very special presentation. I’m honored to welcom...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...